Uttam Reviews Record Paddy Procurement; Asks Officials to Stay Alert

Hyderabad: Telangana has achieved a new milestone in paddy procurement, with 8.54 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) purchased so far during the Kharif 2025–26 season - more than twice the 3.94 LMT recorded at the same time last year.

Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, along with Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, on Monday reviewed the progress with district collectors and civil supplies officials through a video conference held by Chief Secretary S. Ramakrishna Rao from the Dr B.R. Ambedkar Secretariat. The ministers directed the officials to stay vigilant in view of any adverse weather condition and to counter misinformation about procurement.

The review was attended by Civil Supplies Commissioner Stephen Ravindra and other senior officials. Uttam Kumar Reddy said Telangana had set an unprecedented record in both paddy production and procurement. “For the first time in India, a state government has decided to purchase 80 lakh tonnes of paddy in a single Kharif season. This achievement reflects the strength of Telangana’s agricultural ecosystem and the commitment of our government to farmers,” he said.

He informed that 3.95 LMT of fine variety (sannalu) and 4.59 LMT of common variety (doddupaddy) had been procured so far. The number of farmers selling to government centres has nearly doubled - from 55,493 last year to 1,21,960 this year.