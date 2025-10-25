Uttam: Real Test of Telangana Begins With Jobs

Nalgonda: Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday said that the Congress government is determined to address unemployment, one of the core issues behind the Telangana statehood movement.

Inaugurating the two-day mega job mela in Huzurnagar, Suryapet district, he said that since coming to power 22 months ago, the state government has provided 70,000 to 75,000 government jobs. Last week, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka distributed appointment letters to selected candidates from Group-I, Group-II, and surveyor recruitments. At the same time, the government is striving to create employment in the private sector by attracting investments.

“One of my personal observations is that rural youth still lack adequate job opportunities. Even educated youth from villages and remote areas face more challenges than their urban counterparts due to weaker exposure and limited access to English medium education,” Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

The job mela was organised in collaboration with the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and the Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) under the Industries Department.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, who has been elected six times as MLA and once as MP, said he had served as a minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh and is now serving again in Telangana, with a focus on addressing unemployment.

He observed that the employment gap particularly affects youth from middle class and economically weaker sections, especially among Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, and minorities. Having dedicated over 30 years to public life, he said he has witnessed significant progress in irrigation, roads, schools, and education, but rural employment remains an area requiring greater attention.

The Huzurnagar job fair, he said, was conceptualised after consultations with Congress leaders from Huzurnagar and Kodad constituencies, who emphasised the need for rural job creation. “We decided to bring reputed companies from across Telangana and India to Huzurnagar to directly recruit rural youth,” he added.

Uttam revealed that he personally reached out to companies across sectors including cement, pharmaceuticals, IT, manufacturing, and construction, convincing them to participate. He interacted with representatives of nearly 275 companies from the four districts of erstwhile Nalgonda and assured them that the government would provide skill training to bridge any gaps in employability. “We are not only creating jobs but also ensuring skill linkage,” he said.

He also noted that the recruitment process will continue beyond the mela. “Next month, we will follow up with participating companies to track how many candidates have been hired, trained, or placed. We will even monitor stipend-based trainees to ensure continuity,” he stated.

“Our goal is to provide employment to every deserving person, whether through government appointments or private recruitment. This event marks the beginning of that mission,” he affirmed.

Interviews began in the morning, and by the time of the inauguration, 250 candidates had already received offer letters, with many more expected to receive them over the next two days.

To facilitate participants, organisers made elaborate arrangements, including waiting areas and free food for 50,000 to 60,000 attendees, covering breakfast, lunch, evening snacks, and tea.