Uttam Pushes for Mellacheruvu-Hyderabad Rail Link to Boost Industry, Pilgrimage

Nalgonda: Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Maha Shivaratri announced that steps are being taken to lay a railway line connecting Mellacheruvu in Suryapet district with Hyderabad.

Speaking to the media after participating in special prayers at the Sri Ishta Kameswari Sametha Swayambhu Shambulingeshwara Swamy temple in Mellacheruvu, he said improved rail connectivity was essential in view of the increasing number of devotees and the expansion of the industrial zone in the district.

The minister stated that a proposal for a double railway line between Mellacheruvu and Hyderabad, along with passenger train services, was under consideration. He said he was coordinating with the concerned agencies to take the proposal forward.

Recalling his earlier representations to the Centre on railway connectivity, he said the project would strengthen industrial growth and improve accessibility for residents and pilgrims. He also referred to his three-decade association with Mellacheruvu and its development.

He further stated that the state government, with the support of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, has sanctioned Rs 1 crore this year for Maha Shivaratri festivities and temple development to provide facilities for pilgrims.

The minister offered prayers seeking prosperity for the state, timely rainfall and the welfare of farmers. He was accorded a traditional ‘Poorna Kumbha’ welcome by the temple authorities.