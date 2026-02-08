Uttam Predicts Cong. Victory In Nizamabad

NIZAMABAD: Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday said the Congress was set to reclaim the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation. “Surveys clearly show the people want change. Congress will win 40 out of 60 divisions and secure the mayor’s post,” he said.

“This is the moment to go all out, reach every voter, and bring Nizamabad back into the Congress fold,” Uttam Kumar Reddy, who is the Nizamabad parliamentary constituency incharge for the elections told party workers and contestants at a meeting.

He said the election was significant for voters expecting to benefit from the state government’s urban infrastructure push. “Strengthen our hands, and I assure you that the city will be positioned at the next level in development,” he said.

Referring to recent electoral outcomes, Uttam Kumar Reddy said the BJP had won the Nizamabad Urban Assembly seat in 2023 and the Lok Sabha seat in 2024 but the Congress had improved its performance. The mayor’s post was held by the BRS, with the BJP and AIMIM establishing pockets of influence.

He said the current situation was different and claimed that voter sentiment had shifted in favour of the Congress. The minister called on party cadres to mobilise support among the BC, SC, St and minority communities in favour of the Congress. He urged them to highlight what he described as the BJP’s failure to expand civic infrastructure in the city and the BRS’ decline, while projecting Congress as an alternative focused on development and inclusion.