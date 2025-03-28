Uttam, Ponguleti Attend Devadula Water Release Event

Warangal: Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy inaugurated the water release system at the Devadula Pumping Station in Hanamkonda district on Thursday. The event marked a milestone in Phase-3 of the Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme, a key project to enhance water availability for agriculture in the region.

After inspecting the newly installed motor units and pumping system, the ministers officially launched the water release operation by switching on the pumps. They were accompanied by irrigation officials and a team of Austrian engineers, with whom they reviewed the system’s operational details. The team later inspected the flow of water from the Devadula pipeline into the Dharmasagar Reservoir.

Addressing the gathering, minister Uttam Kumar Reddy reaffirmed the government’s commitment to completing all long-pending irrigation projects in the state, particularly those stalled for over a decade. He assured that all components of the Devadula project — including pipelines, motors, and pumping stations — would be completed by December next year.

As part of the initial operation, one pump successfully released 600 cubic feet of water, with the remaining two pumps expected to become operational within 15 days. The minister emphasised the government's focus on delivering cost-effective and efficient irrigation solutions to benefit farmers across the state.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy lauded the Congress government’s efforts over the past 15 months, despite financial challenges. He noted that the Devadula project, initiated under a previous Congress government, is now seeing real progress under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

While acknowledging delays in Phase-3 due to technical reasons, he commended the efforts of minister Uttam Kumar Reddy and department officials for overcoming the hurdles and achieving a successful water release. He reiterated the government's commitment to improving the livelihoods of farmers and ensuring the continued progress of irrigation initiatives under the Indiramma model of governance.