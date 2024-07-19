Telangana: Minister Uttam places irrigation officials on high alert

Hyderabad: Irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday directed all chief engineers in the irrigation department to stay in their headquarters, and monitor hourly inflows into minor irrigation tanks, as well as in medium and major irrigation projects, ensure proper operation of gates as per guidelines, and immediately inform the engineer-in-chief and the irrigation secretary of any imminent developing situation.



He also instructed that all field engineers at all levels must be available on duty.

The minister’s instructions followed the breach of Aswaraopet tank in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, and in view of heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast in various parts of the state.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said officials must ensure release of flood water as per standard operating protocols and after advance warnings are issued to downstream habitations with help of the respective district collectors and superintendents of police, to ensure there is no loss of life or property.

In case of any structural issues, temporary restoration works should be taken up immediately. Uttam urged the irrigation officials to be in constant touch with the civil administration and police department to mitigate any emergency situation.