Uttam Leaves for Delhi, Bhatti Likely to Follow

Hyderabad: The Congress high command on Tuesday summoned irrigation and civil supplies minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy to Delhi, amid heightened suspense over the allocation of portfolios to three newly-inducted ministers and an anticipated reshuffle of portfolios among senior ministers.

According to party sources, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is expected to leave for Delhi on Wednesday. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has been stationed in Delhi since Monday to hold crucial discussions with party high command.

The simultaneous presence of Revanth Reddy and Uttam Kumar Reddy in Delhi on Tuesday, followed by Bhatti's likely visit on Wednesday, triggered speculation of major reshuffle in the responsibilities of existing ministers.

According to party insiders, the Chief Minister has urged the Congress high command to expedite the filling of remaining three vacancies in the Cabinet besides the appointment of chairpersons for various state-run corporations. This move is aimed at pacifying senior MLAs who were overlooked in the recent Cabinet expansion due to complex political, caste and regional considerations.

Dissidence has been simmering in the party, particularly among leaders from Rangareddy, Hyderabad, and Nizamabad districts, who expressed displeasure over the lack of representation in the current cabinet.

Sources revealed that the high command was likely to finalise names for the three remaining Cabinet posts and key nominated positions in consultation with Revanth Reddy, Bhatti and Uttam Kumar Reddy as part of efforts to manage internal unrest.

The Chief Minister is also believed to have proposed relieving several ministers of their burden of additional portfolios to streamline governance.

Among those likely to be affected by the reshuffle of portfolios are Bhatti, currently handling finance and energy; Uttam Kumar Reddy, in charge of irrigation and civil supplies; Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy holding revenue, housing, and I&PR; Jupally Krishna Rao, responsible for excise and tourism; Ponnam Prabhakar, handling BC welfare and transport; Konda Surekha, overseeing endowments and forests; Danasari Anasuya Seethakka, managing panchayat raj and rural development, women and child welfare; and Tummala Nageshwar Rao, holding portfolios of agriculture, cooperation, handlooms and textiles.

Revanth Reddy holds 11 crucial portfolios, including home, education, municipal administration and urban development (MAUD) and social welfare.