Uttam Kumar: Farmers at Heart of Telangana’s Growth Story

Nalgonda: Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said farmers remain the heart of the state’s growth story as he outlined loan waivers, water-project upgrades and welfare schemes during the Telangana Formation-Day celebrations here on Monday.

After unfurling the national flag and paying homage to Telangana martyrs, the minister reported that in the last 18 months the government has waived ₹20,617 crore in crop loans for 25.36 lakh farmers, paid the Minimum Support Price for every grain of paddy and credited payments within 24 hours, along with a ₹500-per-quintal bonus on fine paddy, logged a record 2.9 crore tonnes of paddy, placing Telangana among India’s top producers.

Modernisation of the Nagarjunasagar Left Canal, Mukthala and Janapadu branch canals and several lift-irrigation schemes is under way, Uttam Kumar Reddy said, adding that abundant water from Nagarjunasagar, Musi and SRSP Stage II now irrigates 5.85 lakh acres. The government will roll out the Bhu Bharathi Act from 3 June to digitise land records across 22 remaining mandals.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said Hyderabad is “evolving into a global hub,” citing recent events such as the AI Global Summit, BioAsia and Miss World; ongoing Metro extensions; and a proposed 30,000-acre ‘Future City.’ He urged district officials to resolve grievances promptly and pledged transparent governance as part of the state’s “Telangana Rising 2047” vision.

“From irrigation to education, every initiative we launch is aimed at building a prosperous and inclusive Telangana,” he told officials and citizens gathered at the Suryapet parade ground.