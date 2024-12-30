Uttam hails Singh’s critical role during statehood struggle

Speaking on the condolence motion, introduced by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy highlighted Singh’s vast contributions to India, including his pioneering economic reforms and welfare initiatives.

He recalled Singh’s roles across segments, including service as the finance secretary, RBI governor, deputy chairman of the Planning Commission, UGC chairman, Union finance minister and as the prime minister. He credited Singh for waiver of farmers' loans, enacting the National Employment Guarantee Scheme, and drafting the Land Acquisition Act with a humanist approach. He also emphasised that Singh was also instrumental in granting tribal rights to forest lands and rehabilitating displaced persons through the R&R Act.

The minister praised Singh’s statesmanship during the civil nuclear agreement with the United States, which was passed in Parliament despite tremendous opposition.

Uttam Reddy acknowledged Singh’s support for Telangana statehood, which was critical for the movement as was his interaction with Telangana leaders during the struggle.

On Singh’s humility, the minister recalled his participation in protests as a plain-clothed MP, walking alongside party colleagues to oppose central policies. He said that Singh’s unassuming nature and dedication to public service will remain an inspiration.

Hailing the former prime minister as the "backbone of Indian farmers,” Uttam Kumar Reddy said that his decision to waive loans of all farmers had transformed rural livelihoods across the country. He further emphasised that Singh’s economic reforms rescued the country from financial crisis and laid the foundation for the nation’s growth in subsequent decades.

"These reforms will endure until the heavens and the earth unite," he remarked.