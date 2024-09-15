Uttam fast-tracks repairs of breaches to save kharif crops on four lakh acres

Hyderabad: Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has initiated repairs on a war-footing at the Nagarjunasagar left bank canal (LBC) to save crops over nearly four lakh acres. The canal had sustained multiple breaches due to the recent heavy floods.



The damage to this critical canal system has threatened standing kharif crops in Suryapet district. On Sunday, the minister conducted a comprehensive field-level inspection of the ongoing repairs in Huzurnagar and Kodad Assembly constituencies. He emphasised the importance of expediting the repairs in order to safeguard the livelihoods of thousands of farmers. The aim was to complete repairs that typically take one to two months within a week.

During his visit to Kodad constituency, the minister inspected ongoing repair works at Nadigudem mandal in Ramachandrapuram. Restoration works in this area are crucial, given the scale of damage to the canal system.

The minister announced fund allocations towards repairs of rain-damaged irrigation infrastructure. He announced Rs34 lakh for the Muktyala branch canal in Huzurnagar constituency; Rs 2.26 crore for Buruggadda Nallacheruvu Gundi in Huzurnagar; Rs3.55 crore for Mamillacheruvu and Rs 2.94 crore for Chautapalli cheruvu both in Mattampally; Rs 2.52 crore for Narayanapuram cheruvu in Chilkur; Rs 85.15 lakh for Nagulacheruvu in Mellacheruvu and Rs 96.60 lakh for Redlakunta major under Arlagudem gram panchayat in Kodad mandal.

These funds are part of a larger Rs75 crore package for temporary repairs and a Rs 483 crore request for permanent restoration works that the Telangana government has sought from the Centre. The state has reported damage to over 773 tanks and canals, with restoration efforts already completed at 181 locations and which are in progress at 35 additional sites.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that that Telangana had suffered a loss of Rs 10,300 crore due to the floods. While the state has sought assistance from the Centre, it was not waiting for external help. Immediate measures have been taken to prevent further damage, including repairs to irrigation infrastructure and restoration of normal water supply to critical agricultural areas.

“We will ensure that water flows through the left canal of Nagarjunasagar within a week. This is the second time I have visited this area since the disaster and I can assure you that the state government is working with full confidence to protect our farmers and ensure their crops are saved,” he said.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka have been monitoring the situation closely.

The minister said that the government is focused on protecting both the kharif crop and the livelihoods of those affected. Compensation has been sanctioned for crop losses, and families who lost their homes or kin in the floods will receive aid, he said.

The tour included inspection of the left canal restoration work in Nadigudem mandal’s Ramachandrapuram village, Redla Kunta major project under Arlagudem village in Kodad, Muktyala branch canal project under Karakkayalagudem in Huzurnagar.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that Buruggadda Nallacheruvu, Choutapalli cheruvu, and Nagulacheruvu in Huzurnagar constituency would be rehabilitated, while Redlakunta major and Muktyala branch canal projects will be completed within a week.

The Vattem pump house of the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme (PRLIS) and the Bhaktha Ramadas lift irrigation scheme in Khammam were particularly affected, with significant damage to equipment. The state government has taken all necessary precautions to protect downstream and low-lying areas.

The irrigation department was working 24x7 to ensure early restoration of irrigation systems, utilising enhanced financial powers granted under GO 45 to execute emergency repairs promptly. The ultimate goal is to ensure uninterrupted water supply to save the standing kharif crops.