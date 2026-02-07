Uttam: Congress govt changed the life of the poor

Nizamabad: Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy announced that water will be provided to an additional two lakh acres in the Nizamabad Rural Assembly constituency. He was speaking at an event where Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy laid the foundation stones for several development works in the constituency on Friday.

The minister said that after the Congress came to power, welfare and development activities had gained momentum, and he urged the people of Nizamabad to recognise this progress.

He noted that in the final phase of BRS rule, during the kharif season, the then government spent Rs 923 crore to procure 4.2 lakh metric tonnes of paddy, whereas in the current kharif season, the Congress government spent Rs 2,000 crore, including and minimum support price and bonus for fine varieties, to procure 7 lakh metric tonnes of paddy.

He said that the fine rice distribution programme initiated by the Congress government was historic. He noted that 16 lakh beneficiaries in the undivided Nizamabad district are being supplied with free, high-quality fine rice, after adding 1.2 lakh beneficiaris. This was against coarse rice distributed to 12.8 lakh beneficiaries by the then BRS government.

In Nizamabad Municipal Corporation limits, the BRS government supplied coarse rice to 2.5 lakh beneficiaries whereas the Congress government added 65,000 beneficiaries and was distributing fine rice to 3.15 lakh people, he explained.

Uttam Kumar Reddy remarked that during the ten years of BRS rule, not a single new white ration card was issued, whereas the Congress after it came to power, had sanctioned new white ration cards.