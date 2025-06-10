Uttam: BRS Cheated People on 2bhk

Nalgonda: Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday accused the previous BRS government of deceiving the public by securing votes with false promises of double-bedroom houses during the elections.

Speaking at a programme held on the premises of Government Junior College in Miryalaguda, Nalgonda district, where he distributed sanction letters for Indiramma houses to beneficiaries, Uttam Kumar Reddy criticised the previous BRS government for weakening housing schemes under the guise of implementing the double-bedroom housing programme. He pointed out that in some Assembly constituencies, not a single double-bedroom house was sanctioned or allocated. Despite being in power for nearly a decade, the BRS government left the majority of double-bedroom houses incomplete. He accused the previous government of lacking sincerity in providing pucca houses to poor families. The Congress government, he assured, will complete the pending houses and allocate them to the most deserving and underprivileged families.

Recalling that the Congress government revived the Indiramma housing scheme after coming to power in Telangana, he said that, in the first phase, 3,500 Indiramma houses have been allocated to each Assembly constituency across the state.

He assured that all lift irrigation projects underway in the district would be completed on a priority basis. The repair and lining works of the Nagarjuna Sagar Left Canal will be finished before water is released for the upcoming monsoon crop season. He also stated that the SLBC tunnel works will be completed during the Congress government's current tenure.

He stated that the Congress government is committed to fighting the injustice done to Telangana regarding its rightful share of Krishna River water. By completing ongoing irrigation projects, the government aims to provide irrigation facilities to all areas in Nalgonda district using 30 TMC of water.

Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that 9.25 lakh pending sada binama applications will be addressed through the Bhu Bharati initiative. He noted that the previous BRS government failed to resolve these applications through the Dharani portal.

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that only Congress governments have consistently shown a genuine commitment to providing pucca houses for the poor. “You can find pucca houses built during Congress rule in nearly every village across the country,” he remarked.

Telangana State Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, district collector Ila Tripathi, and MLAs Vemula Veeresham and B. Lakshma Reddy were also in attendance.