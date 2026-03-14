Uttam Assures Uninterrupted Domestic LPG Supply; Acknowledges Shortage of Commercial Cylinders

Hyderabad: Telangana Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has reassured the public that the distribution of domestic LPG cylinders across the state remains stable despite a recent surge in bookings. After holding a review meeting with representatives of the LPG Distributors Association on Saturday, the minister said the government has already put proactive measures in place to streamline supply and ensure that households do not face any disruption.

To closely monitor the situation, the state government has constituted a state-level committee headed by the Chief Secretary, while district-level monitoring committees are being led by respective District Collectors to keep track of supply and distribution.

Explaining the current LPG supply scenario, Uttam Kumar Reddy said Telangana has a large consumer base supported by 810 LPG distributors serving about 1.3 crore users across the state. This includes nearly 28 lakh beneficiaries under the Deepam Scheme and around 7.5 lakh commercial cylinder consumers.

Domestic consumption in the state typically ranges between 58 lakh and 60 lakh cylinders per month. Although bookings have nearly doubled in the last few days, the minister emphasized that there is no reason for households to worry. To handle the increased demand, daily domestic cylinder supply has already been increased from the usual 2.15 lakh cylinders to about 2.3 lakh over the past two days.

However, he acknowledged that the commercial segment is currently facing a significant shortage. While around 23,000 commercial cylinders used to be supplied daily earlier, the present supply has fallen sharply to about 6,000 cylinders per day, which meets only around 20 percent of the daily demand.

The minister said the government is working closely with distributors and oil companies to resolve the shortfall in the commercial sector while continuing to prioritize uninterrupted supply of LPG cylinders for domestic households across Telangana.