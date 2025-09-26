Uttam Asks Police To Accord Top Priority For Women Safety

Nalgonda: Irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday asked the police to accord top priority for safety and security of the women.

Inaugurating the police fitness centre and police subsidiary canteen in District Police Office at Suryapet, the minister said the police should respond quickly when complaints are received from the women and act tough against those, who harassed them.

SHE Teams should also work more effectively, which gave good results in the harassment against the girls and women, he added.

Stating that Telangana police stood on top in the country in effective policing and protection of law and order, he said the state government was committed to the welfare of police for their outstanding performance in carrying out their duty.

The minister also appreciated Suryapet police for reducing road accidents by 20 per cent through effective road safety measures. He also asked the police to check the illegal transport of ganja and turn Suryapet as a ganja-free district. He also underlined the need to create awareness in the students and youth in ill effects of consuming ganja.

He also instructed the police to maintain zero tolerance on marketing of spurious seeds in the district. The check posts should be strengthened to check the illegal transportation of PDS rice, which were meant for filling the stomachs of the poor.

The minister appreciated the district police for conducting “Praja Bharosa” meetings to educate the people about the replications of involvement in criminal activities. He promised to sanction Rs 30 lakh for construction of a compound wall for the District Police Office.

Superintendent of police K. Narsimha and the district Collector Tejas Nandlal Pawar also attended the programme.