Uttam: Army Men To Be Deputed For Electro-Magnetic Survey Of SLBC Tunnel

Nalgonda: Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday announced that Indian Army personnel will be deputed to Telangana to conduct an electromagnetic survey for the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel.

Speaking at a review meeting on welfare-scheme implementation with officials from Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Yadadri-Bhongir districts at Udhayaditya Bhavan in Nalgonda, he said Army officers had responded positively to the government’s request for two helicopters to perform a low-altitude electromagnetic survey. Once the survey is complete, work on the SLBC tunnel will resume with the goal of finishing within three-and-a-half years.

He reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to completing all unfinished irrigation projects in the former Nalgonda district, including the Dindi project; lining of the high-level canal for the Alimineti Madhava Reddy project (AMRP); the Nellikanti Left Irrigation Scheme; and the Bunadigani, Pilaipally, and Dharmareddy canals. He urged MLAs to persuade farmers to agree to land acquisition for these projects.

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy also announced that Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy will launch new ration-card distributions at Tirumalgiri in Suryapet district on July 14 and address a public meeting there. He instructed officials to complete application scrutiny and finalise the list of eligible families by June 13, emphasising zero tolerance for corruption and full transparency in beneficiary selection.

Scheduled Castes and tribal welfare minister and district in-charge Adluri Laxman Kumar urged district officers to hold follow-up reviews with mandal-level agriculture officers, prioritising farmers’ welfare. He stressed the importance of ensuring an uninterrupted supply of seeds and fertilizers and making the implementation of Rythu Bharosa and Rythu Bheema top priorities.

Roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy announced that the state government is ready to sanction ₹5 crore from the Special Development Fund to each MLA and asked them to submit project proposals accordingly. He also said panchayat raj roads would be brought under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) and directed officials to improve access to quality education and healthcare for the poor.

Rajya Sabha member Kunduru Jayaveer Reddy, MLAs Beerla Ialaiah, Balu Naik, Mandula Samuel, Vemula Veeresham, and MLC Nellikanti Satyam were also present.