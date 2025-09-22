Uttam: Annaram, Medigadda, Sundilla Barrages To Be Repaired As Per NDSA Advice

NALGONDA: Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday announced that the repairs of the Annaram, Medigadda, and Sundilla barrages of the Kaleshwaram project would be taken up as per the suggestions of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) and irrigation experts.

Accompanied by irrigation department officials, he inspected the works of the Jawahar Janpahad Lift Irrigation Scheme and the Mukthyala Branch Canal Lift Irrigation Scheme. He noted that the design of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme had been finalised by the previous BRS government and that the collapse of the barrages also occurred during its tenure.

Despite the lack of irrigation from the project after the Congress came to power, he said the area under cultivation had not decreased and crop production had in fact increased. He further said the government had decided to take up works of the Pranahitha-Chevella Project at Tummidihetti, which had been finalised by the late YSR government before the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

Uttam Kumar Reddy directed officials to complete the Jawahar Janpahad Lift Irrigation Scheme by December 31 this year, ensuring irrigation for 10,000 acres.

He announced that the Mukthyala Branch Canal Lift Irrigation Scheme, taken up at Vellatur in Chinthalapalem mandal of Suryapet district, would be named after Mahatma Gandhi and provide irrigation to 53,000 acres.

Similarly, the Rajiv Gandhi Lift Irrigation Scheme at Dondapadu will provide irrigation to 14,000 acres by lifting discharged water from the Pulichinthala hydel power plant, which currently flows into the sea, he said.

Highlighting his long association with the region, Reddy reminded that he had been elected six times as MLA from Kodad and Huzurnagar constituencies and once as MP from Nalgonda.

He reaffirmed his commitment to improving the living conditions of the people and pledged to make Huzurnagar one of the most developed constituencies in the state.

Listing recent development works in Huzurnagar, he said a government junior college building was being constructed at a cost of ₹7.5 crore, a government degree college building for ₹4.5 crore, an R&B guest house for ₹8 crore, an irrigation divisional office for ₹7 crore, an ITI college building for ₹6 crore, and an Advanced Technology Centre building for ₹40 crore.