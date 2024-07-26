Uttam accuses KTR of spreading false propaganda on Kaleshwaram Project

Hyderabad: Accusing the BRS party of spreading false propaganda on the Kaleshwaram project issue, Irrigation Minister Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy ridiculed the demand made by BRS Working President K. Tarakarama Rao to fill Kaleshwaram reservoirs by beginning the pumping at Kannepalli Lakshmi Pump House.





Speaking at a press conference held at Jal Soudha, Uttam Kumar Reddy dismissed statements made by BRS Working President K. Tarakarama Rao, who demanded filling the Kaleshwaram reservoirs by starting pumping operations at the Kannepalli Lakshmi Pump House. The Minister argued that KTR's suggestions were technically flawed and lacked an understanding of the current situation. He stated that the demand to start pumping at Kannepalli was baseless. If water is pumped at Kannepalli, it must be released to the Annaram barrage, where all gates are currently open as per the National Dam Safety Authority's (NDSA) instructions. The Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla barrages, which sustained huge damages during the BRS regime, were undergoing repairs as per the NDSA guidelines. He emphasized that KTR's statements showed a lack of technical understanding and were merely attempts at gaining publicity.



The NDSA, in a report dated May 1, highlighted several critical issues and recommended immediate measures to prevent further damage to the Kaleshwaram project's structures. Among the key recommendations were keeping all gates of the Medigadda Barrage in a free flow state to avoid additional structural damage, completing necessary repairs to prevent further deterioration, conducting comprehensive geophysical and geotechnical tests across the Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla barrages, and removing the first four rows of downstream concrete blocks and properly compacting the riverbed. These measures were aimed at addressing immediate structural concerns while a more detailed investigation into long-term solutions continued, he said.



Uttam Kumar Reddy said if water is stored at Medigadda, there is a risk of total collapse of the barrage. It might cause a huge loss of life and property. It will damage the Samaka Sarakka barrage, Sitharama project, and other structures along the route. It might fully inundate about 44 villages and even affect the Bhadrachalam town. Therefore, the State government will follow the directions of NDSA, which is an expert body, and not KTR, who is acting like Joseph Goebbels in spreading false propaganda against the Congress party. He said Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla barrages were damaged during the BRS regime. Even an FIR was registered. Now the same BRS is accusing Congress of politicisation on Kaleshwaram.

The Irrigation Minister said that the pumping at Yellampally Dam would be started in a day or two. It will be utilized 100% by switching on all pumps. He said the Yellampally project has sufficient water for pumping and release. However, he said water would be reserved to meet the drinking water needs of Hyderabad.







Uttam Kumar Reddy accused the previous BRS government, led by Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao, of gross mismanagement and corruption in the execution of the Kaleshwaram project.





He said Pranahita Chevella was designed with a single barrage, whereas Kaleshwaram involved the construction of three barrages. The increased number of structures in the Kaleshwaram project led to significantly higher construction costs. The total expenditure for Kaleshwaram was approximately Rs 1,47,427 crores, compared to Rs 38,500 crores for Pranahita Chevella. This substantial cost difference is notable, especially considering the relatively marginal increase in irrigated land area from 16.4 lakh acres to 18.25 lakh acres.





Further, Pranahita Chevella's design involved gravity flow for a significant portion of the water conveyance, reducing the need for extensive pumping. In contrast, Kaleshwaram required 100% water lifting through multiple stages, resulting in high operational costs. The annual power bills for Kaleshwaram were projected at Rs 10,375 crores, a significant financial burden.





Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Pranahita Chevella project, with its single barrage, had a more straightforward environmental and social impact assessment. In contrast, the Kaleshwaram project's three-barrage system caused greater land submergence and displacement issues. Although one of the reasons for relocating the project from Tummidihatti to Medigadda was to reduce submergence in Maharashtra, the overall impact was still significant.





Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the NDSA's findings highlighted numerous technical issues with the Kaleshwaram project, including inadequate quality control during construction and deficiencies in planning and design. These shortcomings led to structural problems, such as the sinking of piers at the Medigadda Barrage. The rushed implementation and lack of thorough investigation and planning further exacerbated these issues.





Pranahita Chevella was initially conceptualized with a more straightforward implementation plan, requiring less complex engineering and fewer structural components. This simplicity likely contributed to lower risks and a more predictable project outcome. In contrast, Kaleshwaram's complexity increased the potential for unforeseen technical challenges, as evidenced by the issues encountered with the barrages.





He alleged that KCR and his government had shown utter disregard for expert opinions, leading to a one-man show where even Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) were not followed. He said that the Kaleshwaram project had not only failed to deliver the promised benefits but had also become a financial burden on the state. The annual maintenance costs are projected to be around Rs 15,000 crore, and if fully operational, the project's electricity bills alone could reach Rs 10,375 crore annually.





"The Congress government has initiated a judicial inquiry into the alleged irregularities and embezzlement of funds related to the Kaleshwaram project. The inquiry, led by Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose, a former Judge of the Supreme Court of India, aims to identify the root causes of the structural issues and hold those responsible accountable. The inquiry has involved visits to the project sites and consultations with stakeholders. Strict action will be taken against those guilty of embezzling and wasting public money," he said.





Uttam Kumar Reddy expressed the Congress government's commitment to transparency and accountability. He said the previous BRS Government did not allow Congress leaders, including MLAs, to visit the Kaleshwaram project. However, BRS leaders have visited the barrages multiple times without any restrictions. Instead of feeling ashamed for their previous actions and tendering an apology, they are making Kaleshwaram a "picnic spot," he alleged.





The Irrigation Minister emphasized that the Congress government was committed to protecting public assets and ensuring the safety of the Kaleshwaram project. He assured that the government would follow the NDSA's recommendations and take necessary actions to prevent further damage.





He urged the people of Telangana to be aware of the facts about Kaleshwaram and criticized the BRS for wasting resources and mishandling the project during their tenure. Reddy reiterated that the Congress government is focused on salvaging the project and ensuring that public money is not further squandered.