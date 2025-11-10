Utnoor Women Emerge as Model of Self-Reliance; Produces Nutritious Ipappuvvu Laddus

Hyderabad: The State government continues to extend support for women’s economic empowerment — with a special focus on the upliftment of tribal women. Under this initiative, the ITDA Utnoor Skill Development Wing has been actively promoting livelihood opportunities for Adivasi women, tapping into their traditional knowledge and the region’s natural resources.

The Bheem Bhai Tribal Women’s Cooperative Society has emerged as a model of self-reliance, producing highly nutritious Ipappuvvu laddus — a delicacy made from the Ipappuvvu flower, a natural and health-rich ingredient long valued in tribal diets.

To ensure quality and skill enhancement, 12 tribal women were sent to Yavatmal in Maharashtra, for specialized training in laddu preparation. A dedicated production unit was later established at Utnoor with an investment of Rs.40 lakh. The TRICOR contributed a 60 per cent subsidy, while 30 per cent came through bank loans and 10 per cent from the women’s own contributions.

The laddus are prepared as per the nutritional guidelines set by the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) — combining Ipappuvvu with peanuts, sesame seeds, jaggery, cashews, raisins, and sunflower oil to ensure rich taste and high nutritional value. All ingredients are locally sourced from wholesale markets, strengthening the rural economy.

Each March, around 150 quintals of Ipappuvvu are collected from tribal families across the undivided Adilabad region, particularly from Kumuram Bheem–Asifabad district. Nearly 100 families benefit from this seasonal collection, supported by the ITDA’s storage facilities.

Under the Girijana Poshan Mitra Scheme, the laddus are supplied to 77 tribal residential schools in the Utnoor ITDA region — about 2,300 kilograms per month — at Rs.320 per kilo. Additionally, 900 kilograms are sold monthly in the open market at Rs.360 per kilo.

Dedicated sales outlets have been established at Indira Mahila Shakti Kendra, Shilparamam (Hyderabad) and Balapur, where tribal women themselves manage sales. Weekly, about 15 kg are sold at Shilparamam and 25 kg at Balapur. The cooperative also sets up a stall at the ITDA campus every Monday during Praja Darbar.

With an annual turnover of Rs.1.27 crore, the society now generates about Rs.3 lakh in monthly revenue, benefiting scores of tribal families.

During her visit to Utnoor, Minister for Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, and Women & Child Welfare, Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka), appreciated the women for their dedication and entrepreneurial spirit. Their success was even acknowledged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat address, as a shining example of women-led economic transformation in tribal areas.

This initiative stands as a powerful symbol of how community-driven entrepreneurship, supported by government schemes, can transform lives and foster sustainable livelihoods through local natural resources.