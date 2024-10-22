 Top
Use tech to prevent illegal track crossings, says SCR GM

DC Correspondent
21 Oct 2024 7:24 PM GMT
South Central Railway (SCR) general manager Arun Kumar Jain on Monday instructed officials to utilise technology to overcome the issue of illegal track crossings by road commuters.(Representational Image.DC File Photo)

Hyderabad:South Central Railway (SCR) general manager Arun Kumar Jain on Monday instructed officials to utilise technology to overcome the issue of illegal track crossings by road commuters. He also called for proper coordination between six divisions to ensure safety in train operations and follow all standard guidelines.

He instructed the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to be more vigilant on the activities of miscreants and take immediate action on any abnormal situations to avoid the unsafe incidents. Later, Jain launched ‘Looker Studio’, which was developed by RPF, to enhance awareness and education among public and railway personnel on security and safe travel.

