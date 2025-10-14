US Travel Advisory Flags Crime and Terrorism in India

Hyderabad: In its travel advisory, the US State Department has asked its nationals to exercise increased caution in visiting India due to concerns over crime and terrorism. The advisory map highlighted several cities, including Hyderabad, with C or crime.

The state department flagged Hyderabad, along with Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai as major metro cities under “crime”, asking US travellers to be especially alert for any crimes against them like petty theft, scams, or other violent behaviour like rapes.

Though New Delhi escaped the ‘C’ label, the United States assigned an “E” to the Indian national capital, suggesting a temporary event or heightened tension, potentially linked to political demonstrations, mass gatherings, or other time-sensitive risks rather than a persistent threat.

Beyond city-level cautions, the advisory also drew a sharper line in regional warnings, citing Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in it. The advisory placed several areas like Jammu and Kashmir, India-Pakistan border, large parts of central India and Manipur under Level 4 or “Do Not Travel” category due to terrorism, civil unrest, and armed conflict.

“Attacks against officers of the Indian government continue to occur sporadically in the rural parts of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, that border with Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha. Southwest areas of Odisha are also affected,” the advisory read.

For several northeastern states, the advisory recommends Level 3 (“Reconsider Travel”), primarily because of insurgent violence, bombings, and clashes in remote areas.

The state department recommended US citizens travelling to or within India to register via STEP (the Smart Traveller Enrollment Program), monitor local news, and avoid isolated or unstable regions. They also urged visitors, especially women, not to travel alone and review personal security plans carefully.