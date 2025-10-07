US Student Visas for Indians Plunge Over 44%

Hyderabad: The number of Indians securing US student visas has witnessed a dramatic plunge, diving by over 44 per cent in August 2025, according to data released on Monday. This marks the steepest drop among all countries and signals a major shift in global student mobility trends, with China now surpassing India as the leading source of US student visas.

The International Trade Commission reported that the US issued a total of 313,138 student visas in August — a critical month for university admissions — which reflects a 19.1 per cent decline compared to the previous year.

India, which was the largest contributor of international students to the US last year, experienced a staggering 44.5 per cent reduction in visa issuances, which equaled 42,666. In contrast, China received 86,647 visas, more than double the number issued to Indian applicants, underscoring a significant geopolitical change.

Several factors under the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown have fueled this sharp decline. Stricter visa policies targeting student inflows, increased H-1B visa fees affecting Indian technology workers, and tighter regulations around visa applications outside US consulate jurisdictions have all contributed to the downturn. Additionally, enhanced scrutiny of applicants with academic backlogs and escalating political tensions between the US and India have further strained longstanding educational exchange relations.

Reflecting this changing landscape, students are increasingly seeking alternatives. Anirudh Kumar Mishra from Uttar Pradesh, who studied in Hyderabad, chose to enroll at Heidelberg University in Germany, citing the “transparent visa process and welcoming approach” there.

Amit Kumar opted for Australia, stating, “Given the uncertainties in the US, Australia’s programmes and post-study work options were more attractive.”

Neha Raj decided to forgo her US plans altogether, choosing instead to study in India and prepare for the CAT exams. She said, “With rising visa challenges, quality education in India feels like a safer and more practical option right now.”

This pronounced shift underscores growing uncertainty surrounding US international student policies and could have long-lasting implications on America’s position as a leading destination for Indian students.