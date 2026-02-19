US-Returned BTech Grad Held for Staging Robbery

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old BTech graduate was arrested by Chikkadapally police for allegedly staging a house robbery and stealing gold and silver articles worth around Rs 12 lakh ahead of his brother’s wedding.

The accused, Bhaskar Pramod Mula, a resident of Alekhya Estate in Chikkadapally, had lodged a complaint on February 9, 2026, claiming that unidentified persons had entered his pent house and stole gold and silver items.

Police said Bhaskar completed his engineering in 2014 and later went to the United States for higher studies but returned without completing the course. He subsequently worked in an IT firm in Bengaluru. During his stay there, he allegedly accumulated debts through credit cards and personal loans and later returned to Hyderabad after losing his job.

According to police, Bhaskar had been stealing gold ornaments belonging to his grandmother and other family members since 2024 and pledging them with banks to raise about Rs 4.60 lakh. With his elder brother’s marriage approaching, the family decided to retrieve the pledged jewellery for the wedding. Fearing that his actions would be exposed, he allegedly planned to fabricate a robbery.

Following his complaint, Chikkadapally police launched an investigation and, after verifying facts and examining evidence, identified inconsistencies in his version. During questioning, he allegedly confessed to staging the theft and to disposing of some silver articles in the Musi nala.

Police recovered two gold rings weighing about three tolas, one silver plate, two silver bowls and three gold loan mortgage documents relating to 80 grams of gold pledged with HDFC, SBI and Muthoot Finance. The total value of the property is estimated at Rs 12 lakh.

A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.