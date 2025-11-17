US Resumes Visa Processing for Priests

Hyderabad: The United States has reopened visa processing for certain religious workers, after keeping the category marked as “U” (unauthorised or unavailable) since January 2025. In the latest December 2025 bulletin, the final action date for certain religious workers category has been set to September 1, 2020, giving long-waiting applicants the chance to move forward with their cases.

The “certain religious workers” is a sub-group within the EB-4 visa category to people who have religious training such as priests to support religious institutions that need specialised, faith-based workers. People who work in a religious vocation or occupation, are employed by a non-profit religious organisation in the US, and hold a non-minister role in the organisation are typically given this visa.

The bulletin update also showed very limited, but steady advancement for several employment-based visa categories for Indians. EB-1 visas, issued to highly skilled workers, have moved from February 15 of 2022 to March 15 of 2022.

In the EB-2 category, issued mostly to professionals with advanced degrees, the processing date has moved from April 1, 2013 to May 15, 2013, while EB-3 and “other workers” categories have each advanced by one month to September 22, 2013, from its previous August 22, 2013.

The EB-4 category, which includes certain special immigrants, progressed from July 1, 2020 to September 1, 2020. Family-sponsored categories saw one small adjustment, with the F2A advanced from October 22, 2025 to November 22, 2025 for Indian visa applicants.