US Offers Exit Stipend for Illegal Migrants

Hyderabad: The US Embassy in India on Saturday issued a statement urging foreign nationals residing illegally in the United States to leave immediately by enrolling in the Self-Deportation Programme. The initiative, introduced by US President Donald Trump on May 10, offers incentives including a $1,000 stipend to those who voluntarily depart through the department of homeland security’s (DHS) Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Link app.

Under the new policy, illegal residents who opt for self-deportation will receive support from US authorities in securing travel documents, booking tickets and completing departure formalities. After their return is verified via the CBP Link app, they will be granted a $1,000 stipend.

To avail of the scheme, applicants must register on the CBP Link app, enter their biographical details and specify the financial or documentation assistance they require. Officials from the DHS and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will then coordinate their departure.

“Foreign nationals in the United States residing illegally should leave immediately. The Department of Homeland Security has announced a historic opportunity for foreign nationals who wish to leave the United States, including those unlawfully present,” the US Embassy in India posted on X.

Dinesh M., an international consultant from Hyderabad, said, “If anyone is staying in the US without legal documentation, this is the best way to return home. Donald Trump has said that those who leave through this programme will be looked upon favourably if they seek re-entry in the future.”

An international university facilitator, who previously worked in a US university for seven years, explained, “Many students remain in the US well after completing their studies. Some fail to secure jobs that qualify for work visas and survive doing odd jobs. Rather than facing arrest or harassment from ICE, it is better to leave through this official route before they get a permanent black mark on their record.”