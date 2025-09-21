US H-1B Visa Fee Hike Pushes Indian Talent to Rethink America Dream

Hyderabad: The US policy of charging US employers a $1,00,000 fee for every new H-1B visa petition has caused panic among Indian tech professionals, students, and job seekers hoping to work in America. Many feel it's virtually impossible to avail an H-1B visa, and their core faith in working in the US has been shaken.

With the perception of companies not willing to pay such a high fee to hire an international skilled worker, Indian students and aspirants are now exploring options outside the US.

Australia, Canada and European nations were once seen as alternative destinations, but recent changes there make things uncertain too. In Canada, visa rules for international students have grown stricter. Open work permits (OPWs), which are the work permits for family members of international students and family members, was imposed with stricter restrictions.

Australia was also hit with the anti-immigrant wave, both at policy levels and community levels. The country brought stricter rules for the temporary work visas, ensuring local workers are given more weightage than international workers. Thousands of Australians took out major protests across the country in cities like Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide, voicing against immigration and shouting “Go Back”.

Several European nations are also reluctant to accept international immigrants. In London, thousands of people took to the streets, protesting against immigration. Hundreds were taken into custody after the protestors turned violent and assaulted the police. On Sunday, anti-immigration protests rocked the Netherlands, with police using tear gas and water cannons to disperse the violent protests.

Some countries like Germany are offering a more welcoming option by opening their doors for skilled workers. With two years of university degree or vocational training, along with knowledge of German and English languages, one can meet the requirements to obtain an Opportunity Card, which will not only allow for easier entry into Germany, and can also convert into permanent residence in Germany.

However, many feel that their chances of getting work visas and competing with high-skill job markets in international markets are slim, and are unwilling to put their families in jeopardy, and many are increasingly considering staying in India.

Meanwhile, Indian industry leaders, universities and even government bodies are calling for clarity and for safe alternatives so that India’s talent is not lost.