US Firm Ties Up With Hyderabad Firm to Produce Isotope Compounds: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: IT, industries and commerce minister D. Sridhar Babu on Sunday said that US-based Cambridge Isotope Laboratories and Hyderabad-based Chemtatva Chiral Solutions will invest Rs.300 crore over the next three years to set up an advanced facility to manufacture isotope-labelled compounds in Telangana. The facility will be located in Genome Valley Phase-4 in Hyderabad and is expected to generate employment for about 250 people.

Speaking after meeting with the CEOs of the two companies at the Secretariat on Sunday, Sridhar Babu said that currently, isotope-labelled compounds are largely imported into India. “Once operational, the project will help reduce the country’s dependence on imports. These compounds are widely used in pharmaceutical research, metabolic studies, diagnostic testing, advanced electronics, organic electroluminescent materials (OLEDs), and the semiconductor sector,” he noted.

The minister said Telangana continues to attract global investments in high-value sectors. “Telangana is emerging as a global hub for life sciences and speciality chemicals. The partnership between Cambridge Isotope Laboratories and Chemtatva reflects the strong confidence that international companies have in the state. This investment will further strengthen Telangana’s capabilities in advanced chemistry and materials science,” he said.

The minister said the companies chose Genome Valley for the project because of the state’s industry-friendly ecosystem, the availability of highly skilled scientists, world-class infrastructure, and progressive government policies.

Dr Vishal Rajput, CEO of Chemtatva Chiral Solutions, said that the partnership with Cambridge Isotope Laboratories will help develop world-class manufacturing capabilities in Telangana. The meeting was attended by Cliff Caldwell, CEO of Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Shakti Nagappa, director of Telangana Life Sciences, and other officials.