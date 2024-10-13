US Court Sentences Khammam Student's Killer to 60 Years in Prison

Hyderabad: A superior court in the USA has sentenced the man who killed Varun Raj Pucha, a 24-year-old from Khammam to 60 years in prison. Pucha, who was pursuing computer science at Valparaiso University, was killed by Jordan Andrade on October 29, 2023.

Andrade, who was arrested by the police soon after the murder, initially pleaded not guilty. In June, he changed his plea and pleaded guilty but stated that he was mentally ill. Andrade stated that he suffered from bi-polar disease and schizophrenia.

A murder conviction in the US state of Indiana punishes the accused with 45 to 65 years in prison. The prosecutor said that as Andrade cut a deal and pleaded guilty, he was charged with 60 years in prison.

Pucha, who was just two months away from graduation, was in a massage chair at a fitness club when he was attacked with a knife by Andrade. Pucha died in the hospital while undergoing treatment.

In the testimonies, Andrade’s father Joe Andrade stated that he had attacked his two brothers on three occasions. After his mental health began to deteriorate, Jordan Andrade began laughing and muttering to himself, had trouble sleeping and became paranoid.

Jordan Andrade’s parents expressed deep sorrow to Pucha’s family. “I wish the family of the victim was here so we could express how sorry we are. The son I knew never would have done this,” said Joe Andrade.

Although Jordan Andrade is sentenced to 60 years, the decision of him serving time in a traditional prison or a mental institution will be determined by the Indiana department of correction after future analysis.