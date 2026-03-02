US Consulate Lane Shut After Protests in Old City

HYDERABAD: Security was strengthened outside the US Consulate in Nanakramguda on Sunday, following a protest by some members of the Shia community in the Old City condemning the killing of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei in the US-Israel strikes on Iran.

Around 70 personnel from the Gachibowli police, which included 14 armed guards, barricaded the lane that leads to the consulate and secured the area. Barricades were been put outside the consulate. “There is not much of a traffic issue in the area; only the 500-metre lane has been barricaded. So no special traffic advisory has been issued. So far, no untoward incidents occurred,” said Gachibowli inspector K. Balaraju.

The inspector said that the security duty at the US Consulate began at 10 am and would continue until further orders were issued, directing officers to stop the duty. “We have been checking all vehicles that pass through this route. Anybody found to be behaving suspiciously would be investigated thoroughly,” he said.

Police also said that the security measures would continue tonight and that they have alerted nearby localities and star hotels too to report any suspicious activity, if noticed.