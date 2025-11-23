US Begins Global AI Mission in Hyderabad: Consulate Official

Hyderabad: US Consul-General Laura Williams highlighted the growing collaboration between India and the United States in artificial intelligence and healthcare innovation, at the Common Wealth Medical Global AI Summit organised by the Common Wealth Medical Association, UK and the Indian Medical Association, Hyderabad.

Consul-General Williams said the consulate in Hyderabad was working on President Donald Trump’s executive order issued earlier this year, aimed at strengthening global partnerships to advance American AI technologies. She noted that India’s robust medical education system and internationally recognised healthcare expertise made it a critical partner in shaping the future of AI-driven health systems.

For decades, India and the US had jointly advanced technological development, Williams said, and this partnership was entering a new phase as the two nations focused on the development and application of AI in healthcare.

The event was attended by ministers Gaddam Vivek Venkatswamy and Ponnam Prabhakar who said the state government was committed to supporting medical professionals and strengthening Hyderabad’s position as a global medical hub.

Chittoor MP Daggumalla Prasad Rao added that AI must help reduce treatment costs, especially as Hyderabad continued to grow as a centre for medical tourism.