Urea To Be Distributed In Sirpur From Today

Telangana
Pillalamarri Srinivas
14 Sept 2025 11:47 PM IST

Urea will be distributed to more farmers in the Sirpur (T) Assembly constituency from September 15.

Urea stocks are being shifted to Kagaznagar from Adilabad railway station, with a total of 1,000 metric tonnes allotted to the constituency.(Image:DC)

ADILABAD: Urea will be distributed to more farmers in the Sirpur (T) Assembly constituency from September 15. Stocks are being shifted to Kagaznagar from Adilabad railway station, with a total of 1,000 metric tonnes allotted to the constituency.

The distribution will be carried out for farmers who have already collected tokens from the agriculture department. Agriculture officials and elected representatives are monitoring the process to ensure smooth distribution.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
