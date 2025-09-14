Urea To Be Distributed In Sirpur From Today

ADILABAD: Urea will be distributed to more farmers in the Sirpur (T) Assembly constituency from September 15. Stocks are being shifted to Kagaznagar from Adilabad railway station, with a total of 1,000 metric tonnes allotted to the constituency.

The distribution will be carried out for farmers who have already collected tokens from the agriculture department. Agriculture officials and elected representatives are monitoring the process to ensure smooth distribution.



