Urdu Academy Staff Await Salaries

Hyderabad; Employees at Telangana Urdu Academy’s computer centres and libraries have alleged they have not received salaries for the past nine months, leaving them in severe financial distress.

Mahmood Ali Afsar, president of the Telangana Urdu Academy Computer Centres and Libraries Employees Welfare Association, said that although funds were allocated in the 2025‑26 Budget, salaries for nearly 150 contract employees across 42 computer centres and 30 libraries remain unpaid. Staff members said the crisis has made it difficult to manage children’s education, rent, medical needs and daily expenses, with many struggling even during Ramzan.

The association urged the government to immediately clear pending salaries to prevent further suffering. It warned that if the issue is not resolved soon, employees may be forced to launch protests. The association appealed to the Chief Minister to intervene, stressing that staff have continued to work with dedication despite mounting financial pressure.