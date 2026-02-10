Urban Workforce, Voters To Decide Fate of Candidates in Municipal Polls

Karimnagar: Candidates of three major political parties, apart from independents, contesting the municipal polls have peaked their efforts to win over two massive voting blocs, industrial labour force and growing apartment communities in the erstwhile Karimnagar district.

With over 2.5 lakh beedi workers in the region and nearly 90,000 voters linked to the Singareni coal mines, the labour vote has become the focus of political parties and independents alike.

In the towns of Jagtial, Sircilla, Korutla, and Vemulawada, beedi industry remains the backbone of the local economy. There are approximately 2.52 lakh workers involved in beedi rolling, packing, and transport across the combined district.

While 1.82 lakh workers are currently receiving the “Aasara” pensions, nearly 70,000 eligible workers remain excluded due to provident fund (PF) cut-off dates. Candidates are promising that the cut-off rules will be scrapped. They are assuring alternative employment through women’s self-help groups (MEPMA) to counter the industry’s decline caused by GST and reduced workdays.

Political stakes are high in the industrial belt of Ramagundam. Out of the 60 municipal divisions, 32 are dominated by Singareni coal mine workers and retired employees. These families, along with employees from RFCL, NTPC and the Railways, account for roughly 90,000 votes.

Contract workers represent another crucial demography, with nearly 40,000 of them working for these industrial segments. Candidates are offering in their manifestos housing subsidies under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, better medical facilities at labour hospitals, and educational scholarships for the children of workers.

A new electoral group has emerged in Karimnagar city, with residents of proliferating high-rise apartments set to influence the results in 66 divisions. There are over 214 major apartment complexes in areas like Bhagatnagar and Mankammathota, housing at least 10,000 voters.

In a shift from traditional street campaigning, candidates have held closed-door meetings with apartment welfare committees. These voters are prioritising civic issues, such as drinking water scarcity, sanitation and disputes with builders. They are demanding immediate commitment on borewells and building renovations in exchange for their bulk votes.

Polling is scheduled on Wednesday, February 11. It is to be seen whether these diverse groups, from the women rolling beedis to the tech-savvy apartment residents, will turn out in high enough numbers to sway the final tally.