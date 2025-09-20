 Top
Urban MLA Distributes Silk Saris To Devi Mata Pandals

Telangana
Narender Pulloor
20 Sept 2025 11:00 PM IST

The Sharannavaratri festival holds special significance in Hindu Dharma, symbolising the victory of good over evil, and is celebrated collectively by people of all communities: Nizamabad Urban MLA and trust chairman Dhan Pal Suryanarayana

Nizamabad urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta distributes silk saris to Devi Mata pandals on Saturday — By Arrangement

NIZAMABAD: Under the Dhan Pal Laxmibai & Vittal Gupta Charitable Trust, a silk sari distribution programme was organised at the Marwadi Galli DSN office. Nizamabad Urban MLA and trust chairman Dhan Pal Suryanarayana attended as the chief guest and said that, on the occasion of Devi Navratri, silk saris were distributed to nearly 250 pandals in Nizamabad town.

He noted that for the past 11 years, the trust has been carrying out such service activities while also extending support to Hindu festivals. He said the Sharannavaratri festival holds special significance in Hindu Dharma, symbolising the victory of good over evil, and is celebrated collectively by people of all communities.

Expressing happiness at supporting the celebrations, the MLA said Devi Navratri is observed with great devotion, unity, and faith by Hindu brothers and sisters. ACP L. Raja Venkat Reddy, trust members, and others also participated in the program.


Narender Pulloor
