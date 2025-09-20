Urban MLA Distributes Silk Saris To Devi Mata Pandals

NIZAMABAD: Under the Dhan Pal Laxmibai & Vittal Gupta Charitable Trust, a silk sari distribution programme was organised at the Marwadi Galli DSN office. Nizamabad Urban MLA and trust chairman Dhan Pal Suryanarayana attended as the chief guest and said that, on the occasion of Devi Navratri, silk saris were distributed to nearly 250 pandals in Nizamabad town.

He noted that for the past 11 years, the trust has been carrying out such service activities while also extending support to Hindu festivals. He said the Sharannavaratri festival holds special significance in Hindu Dharma, symbolising the victory of good over evil, and is celebrated collectively by people of all communities.

Expressing happiness at supporting the celebrations, the MLA said Devi Navratri is observed with great devotion, unity, and faith by Hindu brothers and sisters. ACP L. Raja Venkat Reddy, trust members, and others also participated in the program.