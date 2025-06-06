Urban Indiramma Houses Will Follow G+3 Format, Says Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Housing minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Friday said that the state government is focusing on constructing G+3 model Indiramma houses (ground plus three floors) in urban areas, including Hyderabad — particularly in slums — following the progress made in rural housing.

Chairing a review meeting, Srinivas Reddy highlighted that many urban poor, especially those living in slums, are reluctant to move to distant housing locations as it affects their livelihoods. Citing the example of Hyderabad, he noted that though 42,000 houses were constructed on the city's outskirts by the previous BRS government, only around 19,000 beneficiaries moved in, and a recent field assessment revealed that just 13,000 are currently residing there.

Taking these realities into account, the government has decided to build Indiramma houses in the same areas where the urban poor currently live. The plan involves constructing G+3 model housing in existing slum areas. In the first phase, 16 slums in Hyderabad have been identified for this initiative. Similar strategies are being prepared for other cities, including Warangal, Nizamabad, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, and Karimnagar, Srinivas Reddy said.

The minister also announced a special housing initiative for tribal communities. Based on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's directive, 13,266 Indiramma houses have been sanctioned for tribal groups like the Chenchu, Kolam, Thoti, and Kondareddis in the ITDA regions of Bhadrachalam, Utnoor, Eturunagaram, and Mannanur. Additionally, 8,750 houses have been approved for 16 Scheduled Tribe constituencies, bringing the total to 22,016 homes for tribal beneficiaries.

Officials have been instructed to immediately identify eligible beneficiaries and commence construction without delay. The minister stressed the need for proactive implementation and continuous monitoring to ensure the housing initiative aligns with the government’s vision.

Srinivas Reddy also pointed out that no other state in the country is spending as much as Rs 5 lakh per unit to build homes for the poor. He reiterated that the government is committed to delivering on its election promise by providing Indiramma houses to every eligible family in the state and called upon the administrative machinery to work in mission mode to achieve this goal.