Urban Flooding Hits Warangal Again, Cripples Normal Life

WARANGAL: Heavy rain that lashed Warangal for over two hours on Sunday morning caused flooding across the city, severely disrupting transportation and daily life. Low-lying areas and roads under the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits, particularly in Hanamkonda, were inundated, creating difficulties for commuters.

The continuous downpour led to waterlogging in several parts of the city, including TV Tower, Shivanagar, Sakarasikunta, and NTR Nagar colonies. Vehicular movement came to a halt, resulting in traffic jams.

In Hanamkonda, the new bus stand was inundated with floodwaters within 30 minutes of the cloudburst, causing hardship for passengers. Many urged the authorities to clear the water quickly and resume operations.

In a critical situation, two RTC buses were stranded in floodwater at an underpass in Warangal. Police and rescue teams, led by Intezargunj Circle Inspector Shakur, swiftly arrived at the site and safely evacuated nearly 100 passengers trapped inside the buses using ropes. The police’s prompt action was widely appreciated by the public.

Following the rescue, authorities closed the underpass and diverted traffic to avoid further accidents.

Residents of Vigneshwara Colony raised serious concerns over the flooding of their houses with dirty water due to the lack of proper drainage system. They expressed concern over sanitation issues caused by mosquitoes and stray pigs, which they fear could lead to seasonal disease outbreaks. Despite repeated complaints, residents alleged that their grievances remained unaddressed.

Meanwhile, farmers in Nallabelli mandal welcomed the heavy rain, hoping it would benefit their crops.

Authorities advised residents in low-lying areas to move to safer places and informed them to contact local police in case of emergencies.