Upset Over Father’s Death, Man Dies By Suicide

HYDERABAD: A 57-year-old man died by suicide at a farmhouse in Burjugadda Thanda village in the early hours of Monday. Shamshabad police stated the deceased was identified as Rolla Venkata Subbaiah.

He was living with his wife Laxmi at the farmhouse of one Deepraj Singh for the past six months, where the couple worked as labourers. Inspector Narender Reddy said Subbaiah was mentally upset after the demise of his father three months ago and appeared to be withdrawn.

On Monday morning, Subbaiah’s wife called out his name for tea but received no response. She then went around and found him lying motionless on the premises of the farmhouse. Police were informed, following which a case was registered. Inspector said the investigation is underway and the body was shifted for the post-mortem examination.