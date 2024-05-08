Energy department restores power supply after six and a half hours struggle

: After six and a half hours of intense struggle from 8 pm on Tuesday, the energy department has restored power supply in the city and parts of the suburbs at 2.30 am on Wednesday bringing much needed relief to its consumers who were affected by unseasonal downpour.Power supply was affected after the heavy rainfall coupled with gusty winds lashed the city. The supply was disrupted for hours after branches of uprooted trees fell on high tension wires, making it more difficult for the linemen to restore power supply.The task of linemen became even more difficult when complaints related to disruption of power increased significantly followed by non-availability of cranes to cut uprooted trees. Supply in several areas in Central Hyderabad Circle, Secunderabad, Hubsiguda and Saroornagar were worst affected because of sudden downpour.For instance, tree branches on Road No. 29 in Alkapur, Attapur, Sagar Society in Banjara Hills, Vinayak Nagar etc. were removed before carrying out repair works.Even as the department started getting complaints, the officials in coordination linemen, braving the continuous drizzle, carried out repair works and ensured power supply. “It is not that easy to do repairs to wires and electric poles. We have to exercise utmost case while doing repairs keeping in view the safety of the linemen,” an official explained.According to officials, the staff must clear the uprooted trees from the wires after switching off the power supply. They would then assess damage caused to wires and later replace them with the latest one. After crossing checking the supply system including the load, the power in the area would be restored.The torn off vinyl sheets used for advertisements fell on the high tension wires at Chandrayangutta, Shamshabad and Bandlaguda made the task of linemen even more difficult to clear.