Uproar in Assembly Over Proposal of ‘Ippa Sara’ at Industrial Scale

Hyderabad: Uproar was witnessed in the house following the proposal of ‘Ippa sara’, indigenous liquor produced from mahua tree’s flower, following BJP MLA Rakesh Reddy's comments stating not to name the brand after ‘Indiramma’, in case the state government supports the idea of industrial scale.

During the Assembly debate on demands for grants on Wednesday, following the proposal by Jadcherla MLA Anirudh Reddy for industrial-scale production of liquor, citing its health benefits and economic benefits to the state.

Rakesh Reddy, while backing the proposal, sarcastically noted that the government, which has named various schemes after Indiramma, should avoid naming the liquor brand after former prime minister Indira Gandhi if it is seriously considering the proposal, to the amusement of the Opposition MLAs, who burst into laughter.

This drew a sharp reaction from the treasury benches, and Minister Ponnam Prabhakar expressed severe outrage over these comments made by Rakesh Reddy. "Is this a joke to you, Rakesh Reddy?" he fumed. He demanded that Rakesh Reddy immediately apologise for dragging the name of ‘Indiramma’ into the House proceedings while discussing the issue of liquor.

Subsequently, Minister Seethakka spoke, stating that invoking the name of ‘Indiramma’ in the context of liquor amounts to an insult to all women.

Responding to the situation, Minister Sridhar Babu urged the MLA to seek removal of his statements from records, if it’s a ‘slip of tongue’. Amid uproar from both treasury and Opposition benches, Sridhar Babu urged BJLP leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy to maintain decorum and help keep the house in order, as BJP members were not ready to yield.

Rakesh Reddy maintained that he did not intend to humiliate and respect the ‘iron lady’ for her valour and said a ‘house committee’ should be set up for inquiry.

Later, Sridhar Babu appealed to the presiding officer to expunge Rakesh Reddy’s comments from the official records. He, too, insisted that Rakesh Reddy tender an apology. BRS Deputy Floor Leader Harish Rao remarked that it was inappropriate to waste over an hour of the House's time debating the issue involving the name of ‘Indiramma.’

The presiding officer, Balu Naik, while expunging the remarks from the records, urged the members not to repeat and maintain decorum and ensure rules are maintained.