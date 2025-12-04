Uppal–Narapally Elevated Corridor to Be Ready by Oct ’26

Hyderabad: The 6.2-km-long Uppal-Narapally elevated corridor will be ready by October 2026 as pending works have picked up pace, and labour is being mobilised for the installation of 'iron spans'.

According to officials of the roads and buildings department, the works have been expedited. The issue of the contractor (executive agency) has been cleared. As all pending cases in the court were settled, the same contractor was entrusted with the pending works.

“As all the issues have been resolved. We are confident that the flyover will be ready by the new deadline. The contractor also agreed to complete the works by October 26. He is sticking to the original plan. So there is also no price escalation,” a senior R&B official told Deccan Chronicle.

The works of the flyover — estimated at Rs.600 crore — began in 2018 after Union minister Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stone. Once completed, this six-lane flyover will be the second-longest in Telangana, after the P.V. Narasimha Rao (PVNR) Expressway.

As spans are yet to be installed, the 50 per cent of the project is completed. Except for a single religious structure, land acquisition is completed. “The land acquisition is also almost completed except for a religious structure. The Collector is negotiating the matter,” added the official.

For minimising the inconvenience being caused to commuters along the stretch, the authorities started recarpeting roads.

In November, R&B minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy issued clear directions to the officials of the state R&B department and the Union ministry of road and highways, as well as the executing agency, to strictly adhere to the timelines.

Acting on the minister’s instructions, the officials have commenced BT road works along the Uppal-Warangal stretch to ease the hardships faced by daily commuters and devotees heading towards Medaram.

Out of the total 5.5-km stretch, the 1.5-km of the new road has already been completed. The minister stated that a high-quality BT road will be fully ready and opened for public use before the commencement of the Medaram Jatara.