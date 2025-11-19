Uppal-Narapally Elevated Corridor To Open By Dasara 2026

HYDERABAD: The long-pending Uppal-Narapally elevated corridor is set for completion by Dasara 2026, with the roads and buildings (R&B) department fast-tracking works to ease traffic along the Uppal-Warangal corridor. R&B minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who reviewed the progress with officials on Wednesday, issued strict instructions to officials of the department, the Union ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH), and the executing agency to adhere to the revised timelines without fail.

Following the minister’s directions, officials have begun laying BT roads along the Uppal-Warangal stretch to ease the hardship faced by regular commuters and devotees travelling towards Medaram amid ongoing flyover construction. Of the 5.5 km stretch identified for road improvements, around 1.5 km has already been completed. Authorities aim to finish the entire high-quality BT road and open it to traffic before the Medaram Jatara.

The minister said both the elevated corridor and ground-level road works are being taken up in day and night shifts to meet the deadline. He added that construction will proceed without interruption despite logistical challenges, ensuring smooth traffic flow and timely completion of the project.

Reiterating the government's commitment to infrastructure growth, Komatireddy said the project is crucial for easing congestion on the busy Uppal-Warangal route and improving connectivity to the city’s eastern suburbs. “Keeping public inconvenience in mind, we are moving ahead swiftly. Under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the corridor will be inaugurated by Dasara 2026 as promised,” he said.