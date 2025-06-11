Upgrade for Lake in Cherlapally Jail

Hyderabad: The prisons department has sought the support of HYDRAA to rejuvenate the 58-acre Cherlapally Jail lake. Prisons DG Soumya Mishra met HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath, and shared plans for the lake’s rejuvenation. HYDRAA officials stated that the lake was connected to multiple other water bodies via a chain system from Hakimpet, and there was a diversion drain to stop sewage from entering the lake.

HYDRAA officials said that the project to revive the lake would include a three-km walking track around the lake, mini parks, trees, and seating systems. They also said that the place will be manned with CCTV cameras for public safety.

Soumya Mishra praised HYDRAA’s efforts in protecting lakes and water bodies, and stated that representatives of Cherlapally industries are willing to fund the project under their corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Ranganath said that HYDRAA officials would inspect the site, and begin rejuvenation works. He also showcased progress on the six other lakes in the city which are currently being rejuvenated by HYDRAA.