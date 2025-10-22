UP, Punjab Power Panel Chiefs Hail Ramappa Temple

Warangal: The chairmen of the Electricity Regulatory Commissions of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab hailed the Ramappa Temple as a living testament to the artistic glory of the Kakatiya Dynasty during their two-day visit to the historic site at Palampet village in Venkatapur mandal, Mulugu district, on Wednesday.

Aravind Kumar, chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission, and his Punjab counterpart, along with their family members, first offered prayers to Sri Ramalingeswara Swamy and participated in special rituals conducted by the temple priests.

Captivated by the temple’s beauty, the guests described the Unesco World Heritage Site as an architectural marvel that powerfully depicts the region’s historical, cultural, and traditional heritage through its exquisite sculptures.

They noted that the stone carvings appeared lifelike and admired the intricate craftsmanship of the stone pillars, which feature small holes capable of passing a fine thread or hair. They also mentioned the temple guide’s observation that, despite the generally dim interior, the Shivling in the sanctum sanctorum remains naturally illuminated.

Later, the visiting officials enjoyed the scenic surroundings with a boat ride on Ramappa Lake.

NPDCL officials, including Director of Operations T. Madhusudan and divisional engineers Sadanandam, Bhaskar, Kalyan, and Shekar, accompanied the dignitaries during the visit.