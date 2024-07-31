UP mayors’ team on 2-day study tour of GHMC

“The best practices implemented by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, especially its regularisation methods of urban flood management and measures taken for disaster management are outstanding,” one of the UP mayors said



He said, the standing committee meeting will be held every Wednesday under the chairmanship of the mayor in which members of the standing committee, GHMC commissioner, officers of respective departments and zonal officers will participate.



Earlier, OSD Anuradha explained the weather conditions in Hyderabad, monitoring by monsoon emergency teams through a control room, weather updates, among others. Special attention is paid to areas where problems crop up due to heavy rains, the officer said.



The UP mayors’ team included Gorakhpur and Kanpur mayors, among others.



