UP Govt Promoting Untouchability, Says Owaisi on Kanwar Yatra Order

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday slammed the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government over an advisory to eateries on the Kanwar yatra route to display the names of its owners, and challenged UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to issue a written order in this regard.

The Hyderabad MP termed it a clear-cut "discriminatory" order and alleged that it shows that the government wants to make Muslims "second-grade" citizens in Uttar Pradesh and the entire country.

"We condemn this (verbal order). This is a violation of Article 17 of the Constitution, which talks about untouchability. The Uttar Pradesh government is promoting untouchability. Ever since the order was given, the owners of 'dhabas' in Muzaffarnagar have removed Muslim employees. It is clear discrimination of Muslims. Spirit of the Constitution is being hurt. It is against the right to life and right to livelihood," Owaisi told reporters here.

The AIMIM chief dared UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to issue a written order on this if he has the courage.

Alleging that the BJP has hatred against Muslims, Owaisi claimed that they are consistently implementing Hindutva ideology and it is implementation of their larger "scheme".

For the past several years the Hindutva organisations have been calling for a "social boycott" of Muslims and now this is what is happening in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

Police in Muzaffarnagar, UP, have ordered all eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners to avoid any "confusion" among devotees, a move seen by the opposition parties as targeting Muslim traders.

On Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's remark that the Muslim population in Assam is now 40 per cent, Owaisi called him among the top five liars in the country.

"The Chief Minister of Assam is one of the top five liars of India. The truth is that in 1951, the Muslim population was 24.68 per cent in Assam. He is a liar, and he hates Assam's Muslims. In 2001, the Muslim population was 30.92 per cent and in 2011 census, it was 34.22 per cent. Now in 2024, it might be 40 per cent, so what? Due to his lies the entire administration is hating Muslims," Owaisi said.

Sarma on Wednesday claimed that the Muslim population in his state has now risen to 40 per cent, contending that demographic change is a big issue in the northeastern state.

If there are 40 per cent Muslims in Assam then what is unconstitutional in it? Owaisi asked and wondered how it is a matter of life and death.

He further said the Assam CM should be ashamed for hating one particular community.

"What message are you giving to minorities? Why are you so fearful about this population? They are Indians. Politically, you should lose and I hope you lose badly in Assam and I hope that your party is wiped out in Assam. You have no right to target 40 per cent of Muslims," the AIMIM chief said.

Asked for his reaction to senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's statement that 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' was unnecessary and proposing instead 'Hum unke saath jo humare saath' (we are with those who are with us), Owaisi said the BJP is expressing hatred and now their hatred is coming out openly.

"It is the BJP leaders and the chief ministers who are indulging in this dog-whistle politics, who are openly asking for social boycott and openly saying Muslims are a threat to the country and this is their clear-cut policy of discrimination and hatred," Owaisi pointed out.