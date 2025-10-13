UoH’s Prof Sharma Elected RHS Fellow

HYDERABAD: Prof. Jyotirmaya Sharma of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been elected Fellow of the Royal Historical Society (RHS), one of the world’s leading academic honours in the field of history. The fellowship recognises his outstanding contribution to political thought, philosophy, and the study of religion and history, placing him among scholars shaping global intellectual discourse.

The RHS, based in the United Kingdom, promotes historical research and public scholarship. Fellowship grants access to international academic networks, research collaborations and global platforms for exchange of ideas. Prof. Sharma, who teaches at the department of political science under UoH’s school of social sciences, has held several prestigious fellowships across Europe and Asia. An acclaimed author, Prof. Sharma’s works include Elusive Non-Violence: The Making and Unmaking of Gandhi’s Religion of Ahimsa, The Ocean of Mirth, and Violence Affirmed: V.D. Savarkar and the Fear of Non-Violence in Hindu Nationalist Thought, featured in Social Science at the Crossroads. His writings, like his career, continue to cross borders, enriching global scholarship on India’s intellectual traditions. He served as senior research fellow at the Lichtenberg-Kolleg, Göttingen Institute for Advanced Study, Germany, during 2019–21 and earlier in 2012–13, and was a member of its scientific advisory board from 2015 to 2021. He was also a visiting fellow at the Institute for Human Sciences, Vienna (2015–16), and at the Swedish Collegium for Advanced Study, Uppsala (2012). In 2014, he served as a visiting professor at the Centre for Political Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, and received the Asia Leadership Fellowship from the International House and Japan Foundation in 2008.

Peddapalli airport proposed site shifted

Hyderabad: The State government has sanctioned `40.53 lakh for a pre-feasibility study of the proposed greenfield airport at Anthergoan in Peddapalli district. The site, spread over 591.24 acres, lies 16 km from the earlier proposed Basanthnagar site and 26 km from Peddapalli town.

According to a GO issued on October 11 by the transport, roads and buildings (airports) department, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has been appointed as consultant for the study, with a fixed fee of `40,52,946. The government has planned six regional airports across Telangana and tasked AAI with preparing techno-economic feasibility reports. The AAI had earlier found the Basanthnagar site unsuitable for development.

Sharing the order on his X handle, Peddapalli MP Gaddam Vamsi described it as a “significant milestone” toward realising the long-pending Ramagundam airport project. He said the project was a dream that had been consistently pursued over two years and is now taking shape through collective effort.





Experts push eco-friendly chemical innovations



Hyderabad: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research–Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT) is hosting a two-day international symposium on frontiers in sustainable organic synthesis and chemical biology, beginning Monday. Over 500 delegates, including 100 participants from the pharmaceutical industry, are attending the event.

The symposium was inaugurated by senior CSIR officials under the chairmanship of IICT director Dr D. Srinivasa Reddy. It focuses on green and efficient technologies in organic synthesis and chemical biology. These interdisciplinary areas aim to revolutionise traditional chemistry by encouraging atom-economical, low-waste, and environmentally friendly methods for developing new molecules, materials and drugs.

10,012 Eapcet BPC stream seats filled in first phase



Hyderabad: In the first phase of Eapcet (BiPC) admissions, 10,012 candidates have been allotted seats out of 10,708 available in BPharmacy, PharmD, pharmaceutical engineering, biomedical and biotechnology courses. Students must report in person to their allotted colleges between October 22 and 23 to complete the admission process.

Out of 71,309 qualified candidates, 15,192 participated in web counselling. Of the total seats, 696 remained unfilled. Biomedical engineering, pharmaceutical engineering and biotechnology courses recorded 100 per cent admissions, while BPharmacy saw 92.2 per cent (8,017 out of 8,686 seats) and PharmD recorded 98.7 per cent.