UoH VC Terminates Student Union, Faces Protests

Hyderabad: Twelve student organisations at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) have united against the administration’s sudden dissolution of the elected students’ union before the end of its term, calling it a violation of constitutional and democratic norms. The ABVP, however, has supported the move and pressed for immediate elections.

The dean of students’ welfare issued the dissolution order earlier this week. Student leaders argued that the decision undermines the union’s constitution and contradicts the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations that govern campus elections. “This is not just about elections. It is about erasing the one space where students can hold the administration accountable,” said a representative of Students’ Federation of India (SFI).

Only days earlier, the administration had convened a meeting with all student bodies to discuss the transition of union activities. Except for the ABVP, every organisation agreed that the current union should be allowed to complete its full term. “There was consensus in that room, and the administration chose to ignore it. This shows they are acting under political pressure,” said a Dalit Students’ Union leader, alleging interference from the Union government and RSS.

The announcement triggered anger across campus. Activists described the dissolution as “a direct assault on student autonomy.” A union office-bearer said, “They are removing an elected body mid-term, which sets a dangerous precedent. Tomorrow, any union could be dissolved if it does not suit those in power.”

In protest, the union and allied groups have notified the vice-chancellor that they will begin an indefinite hunger strike. Leaflets distributed on campus accused UoH of “trading democratic rights for political expediency” and warned that the university risked becoming “a site of bureaucratic control instead of a space for critical thinking.”

The coalition has demanded that the dissolution order be withdrawn, the union allowed to complete its term, and the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations honoured. They also want assurances that the administration will remain free from political influence. Students said the next few days would determine not only the future of the union but also the credibility of democratic space on campus.