UoH to Hold Student Union Polls on October 25

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) will hold student union elections on October 25, following the sudden dissolution of the union earlier this month. Nominations will be accepted from October 16, and results will be announced on October 26.

The abrupt dissolution of the union a month before its tenure was allegedly due to end had sparked widespread student protests on campus. Several student organisations, including the Ambedkar Students' Association (ASA), AISA, and SFI, had condemned the dissolution, calling it an attack on campus democracy.

An ASA member, speaking to Deccan Chronicle, accused the administration of bypassing proper procedures by not convening a university general body meeting (UGBM) before dissolving the union. “The union has been denied the chance to present its report before the student body, which violates the democratic process,” he said.

Students argue that the timing of the dissolution — amid ongoing PhD admissions involving over 400 candidates — was poorly thought out. “The administration could have waited until the admissions process concluded,” said a student protester. Another added, “This isn’t just about rules, it’s about respecting the collective voice of the students.”

Prof. Srinivas Rao, dean of students’ welfare (DSW), justified the dissolution, stating that it aligned with guidelines laid out by the Lyngdoh Committee, which require elections to be held within three months of the academic session’s commencement.

“According to the guidelines, elections must be conducted within three to six months since the university reopens after summer break, and today, i.e. October 15, marks exactly three months since the session began,” Prof Rao told Deccan Chronicle.

He added that he had called for an all-party meeting in his office on October 7 asking for the student unions to be dissolved and propose a general body meeting for the same. “The students replied with their dissent following which we had to initiate dissolution, going by the rules,” he explained.

He dismissed student demands to delay elections until after PhD admissions, saying, “There is no such requirement under the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations. Elections are for those who have already joined the academic session.”

Responding to the students’ backlash, Professor Rao clarified that the union's tenure had already exceeded its intended term, citing the Sukoon Fest held in September as an example of extended activities.

“The students' union had ample time to complete its work. It is important to hold elections now to ensure a smooth transition,” he said.

Rao added that the union is yet to submit its pending bills for previous events (from a total of `21 lakh) to ensure transparency before the new election cycle begins.

“The students claim that incomplete PhD admissions and Dasara holidays will affect voting. But we had only one day’s holiday for Dasara and will have one day holiday for Diwali, it’s not a long break that will affect voting to a great extent. If these reasons are considered, there’s some or the other holiday every month, we cannot keep postponing elections to accommodate every event or holiday,” Rao asserted, noting that further delays would disrupt the academic calendar.