UoH Students Threaten Mass Agitation Against Land Auction

Hyderabad: Scores of students of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) under the banner of Students’ Joint Action Committee and led by BJP MP R. Krishnaiah, have sent a firm warnings to the bidders to desist from taking part in the land auction to be conducted by the state government for the sale of 400 acres of land on the East Campus at Kancha Gachibowli.

The students have threatened to launch a mass movement against the sale of government lands and stated that they would not allow any bidder acquiring the land during the auction.

Addressing students, Krishnaiah advised the state government to “stop focusing on real estate business” and instead work on people’s welfare as well as overall development of the state by utilizing the open government lands for the construction of government offices, school buildings, gurukul schools, hostels for BC, SC, and ST category students and housing for poor.

The BJP MP said, “If the government goes ahead with sale of the government lands, the future generations will be left with no land bank for lung space and other essential work. Hence, the students of other universities should also join in the protest.” He said that students and citizens should not remain silent on the issue; otherwise, the government would sell even 800 acres of Osmania University (OU) land in the heart of the city.

“The issue related to sale of open lands by the Congress government in the state will be raised in the Parliament and it will be brought to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Krishnaiah added.

President of the All India BC Students’ Association, Kiran Kumar Goud, pointed out that several government offices, hostels and schools are operating in narrow and dingy lanes and in rented buildings, besides, the government is also losing a lot of state exchequer in the form of paying rents, he said. Kumar also pointed out that 295 hostels launched 27 years ago have been operating in rented buildings, apart from 320 BC gurukul schools and many other school buildings.