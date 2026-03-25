UoH Students 'Detained' Ahead of ‘Chalo Assembly’

Hyderabad: Several students of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) were detained by the police on Wednesday morning, ahead of ‘Chalo Assembly’ call given by the Students Federation of India (SFI), the student’s groups, said. According to SFI-HCU, police entered the hostel premises early in the morning and picked up student activists to prevent them from participating in the protest over pending TS-EPASS scholarships and other issues. The student body alleged that such actions amounted to suppression of dissent that too democratically. However, police officials said the students were not detained and had been called for an enquiry as a preventive measure. No arrests were confirmed officially.