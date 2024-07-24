UoH student at BRICS Youth Summit 2024

Hyderabad: Shaik Aayesha, a Ph.D. scholar from the School of Chemistry at the University of Hyderabad (UoH), is representing India as a delegate at the BRICS Youth Summit 2024 which began in Ulyanovsk, Russia on July 22 and will go on till July 26.

The BRICS Youth Summit organised by the ministry of youth affairs and sports aims to enhance the efficiency of international relations and foster democratisation by engaging young leaders from BRICS nations and beyond. This year's summit will see participation from Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia.

The summit's agenda includes a series of panel discussions and interactive sessions designed to raise awareness among youth about BRICS. Key topics include “BRICS youth awareness, about BRICS and for BRICS” and “Youth research as a tool for influencing the future.”

As part of Russia's BRICS Chairmanship in 2024, the summit is a crucial event, reflecting the collective effort to engage youth in global governance. "Aayesha’s participation highlights the importance of youth involvement in addressing global challenges and contributing to the development of a more inclusive and democratic international system, a UoH release said.